Man kills wife, colleague before shooting himself in municipal building parking lot, police say

WEST MILTON — Investigators have released more information on the investigation into an double murder-suicide.

West Milton Police identified the couple found dead in the village as 34-year-old Jacob E. Prichard and 33-year-old Jaymee M. Prichard, of Huber Heights.

The woman found dead in Sugarcreek Township has been identified as Jaime S. Gustitus.

Police revealed on Monday that Jacob killed his wife at some point between Friday evening and early Saturday morning and placed her in the trunk of their car. He then drove their car to the West Milton Municipal parking lot, where he shot himself.

“Prior to taking his own life, he opened the trunk of the car so officers who found him would also find Jaymee Prichard in the trunk,” West Milton Police Chief Doyle Wright said.

As reported on News Center at 5:00, the exact location where Jaymee was killed is unknown at this time.

An investigation revealed that around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jacob drove to Honey Tree Place in Sugarcreek Township, broke into Gustitus’ apartment, and killed her.

Jacob drove away from the apartment, and police said his next known whereabouts were at the West Milton Municipal parking lot.

Police said that the couple and Gustitus are believed to know each other through their work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

West Milton Police are working with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Sugarcreek Township Police in Greene County, Huber Heights Police in Montgomery County, and crews from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Wright Patterson Office of Special Investigations.

Anyone with information regarding the double murder-suicide is asked to contact Lt. Jason Moore of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 937-440-6085 ext: 3991.

