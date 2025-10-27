2 hurt after shooting at area intersection

WARREN COUNTY — Two people were hurt after a shooting at an area intersection.

At around 12:52 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lytle and Ferry roads for reports of shots being fired into vehicles, according to a post on X.

Two people were taken to an area hospital and are in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the scene is still active.

Further information was not immediately available.

