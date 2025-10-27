Statue of legendary area sportscaster damaged

CINCINNATI — Just months after its unveiling, someone damaged the statue of a legendary local sportscaster.

The statue, honoring Marty Brennaman, located between those of Pete Rose and Joe Morgan at Crosley Terrace, was created by artist Tom Tsuchiya to honor Brennaman’s 46-year career as the voice of the Reds.

It was unveiled on Sept. 6.

The microphone of the statue was broken off, according to our news partners at WCPO.

A Cincinnati Reds spokesperson confirmed they are aware of the damage and are investigating the incident.

Brennaman expressed that the statue was one of his greatest honors, even more significant than his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

WCPO reached out to Cincinnati Police to see if they are investigating the damage, but they have not heard back.

