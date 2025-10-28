Teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student changes plea

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student has changed his plea.
News Center 7 previously reported that Garrett Stringer-Smith, 31, pleaded not guilty to sexual battery charges in March. He was indicted on 10 counts of sexual battery earlier this year.
Now he has changed his plea, pleading guilty to all 10 counts of sexual battery, according to Preble County Common Pleas Court documents.
Stringer-Smith was a teacher at Twin Valley Community Schools and is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.
He was arrested on Feb. 7 after the student reported the relationship to a school resource officer, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
Stringer-Smith faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison and must classify as a Tier III sex offender.
He is expected back in court on Dec. 3.
