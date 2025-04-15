Mall at Fairfield Commons among Ohio malls to be sold as owner announces corporate layoffs

BEAVERCREEK — The owner of the Mall at Fairfield Commons and three shopping centers in Ohio is preparing to list them for sale as it announces corporate layoffs.

Washington Prime Group (WPG), which has headquarters in Columbus and Carmel, Indiana, confirmed to News Center 7 that it plans to sell the remainder of its properties as part of its “multi-year journey.”

“As part of WPG’s multi-year journey, the company continues to sell assets in its portfolio, with about half of WPG’s properties sold in the past year, while the remainder of the portfolio is or will soon be on the market,” a spokesperson for WPG said.

As a result, it is “reducing its headcount to reflect the downsized organization.”

Several reports indicate 139 employees will be terminated.

“Internally, the company’s strategy has been transparently communicated and understood for some time, and WPG has worked closely with employees to ensure they have the resources and support needed to help them on their career journey,” the spokesperson said.

Along with the Mall at Fairfield Commons, WPG also owns the Great Lakes Mall in Mentor, Lima Center in Lima, and Polaris Fashion Place in Columbus.

WPG previously filed for bankruptcy in 2021, according to federal court documents.

