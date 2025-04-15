Former Wright-Patterson base commander pleads guilty during court-martial

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The former commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) has pleaded guilty at his court-martial.

Col. Christopher Meeker pleaded guilty to a charge of disobeying a lawful order and a charge of fraternization as part of a plea agreement.

In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors withdrew the charge of unlawful sexual conduct that he was also facing, News Center 7’s Mike Campbell reported.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Meeker was removed on Dec. 29, 2023, “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to lead.”

Meeker was charged in October 2024 with three violations of “Articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice” after an investigation.

Meeker is set to be sentenced during the afternoon session of the court-martial today.

