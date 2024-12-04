Former commander of Wright-Patterson AFB facing court-martial charges

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — A former commander at the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has been charged and will face a General Court-Martial, according to the Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC).

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Col. Christopher Meeker was removed on Dec. 29, 2023, “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to lead,” according to a previous News Center 7 report.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I made this decision in the best interest of the men and women of the 88th Air Base Wing,” Lt. Gen. Donna D. Shipton, commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, said.

Shipton may be a material witness in the case, therefore she transferred it to Maj. Gen. Charles D. Bolton of the 18th Air Force Commander at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, according to AFMC.

Meeker was charged on Oct. 25, 2024, with three violations of “Articles of the Uniform Code of Military Justice” after an investigation.

According to AFMC, Meeker is facing one charge and one specification under Article 90, willfully disobeying superior commissioned officer; and one charge and two specifications under Article 134, extramarital sexual conduct and fraternization.

Meeker waived his Article 32 preliminary hearing and Bolton referred his charges to a general court-martial.

His trial is scheduled at Scott Air Force Base on June 9, 2025.

“Meeker is presumed innocent until and unless proven otherwise by competent legal authority,” the AFMC said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

© 2023 Cox Media Group