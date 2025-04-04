City honors life of 14-year-old found dead after reported missing

TROY — A city honored the life of a 14-year-old a year after her death.

News Center 7 previously reported that kayakers found the body of Ellie Carder after weeks of searching on March 3, 2024.

This week, as family celebrated what would have been her 15th birthday, the city of Troy unveiled a bench placed near Bradford Bridge on East Main Street in her memory.

Friends and family of Carder raised all of the funds for the bench and worked with park officials to choose materials, the city said.

