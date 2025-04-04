Officers, medics respond to crash involving Miami Township police cruiser

MIAMISBURG — Officers and medics responded to a crash involving a Miami Township police cruiser early Friday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Crews were dispatched around 12:57 a.m. to the 400 block of Linden Avenue in Miamisburg on reports of a crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Flood Advisory for parts of region; Flood Watch this weekend for entire area
- 11 minors, 1 adult arrested after attempted car break ins
- I-Team: Feds seize millions in local assets tied to Chinese money laundering operation, docs say
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant confirmed to News Center 7 that the crash involved a Miami Township Police cruiser.
Details on what led to the crash are not available.
We will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group