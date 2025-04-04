Local

Officers, medics respond to crash involving Miami Township police cruiser

By WHIO Staff
Miami Twp. Police Cruiser Stock Photo Photo credit to Miami Township Facebook Page
MIAMISBURG — Officers and medics responded to a crash involving a Miami Township police cruiser early Friday.

Crews were dispatched around 12:57 a.m. to the 400 block of Linden Avenue in Miamisburg on reports of a crash.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant confirmed to News Center 7 that the crash involved a Miami Township Police cruiser.

Details on what led to the crash are not available.

We will update this story.

