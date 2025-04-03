Flood Watch for entire region; chance for more storms late this week

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley will see several rain chances and there could be flooding.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire region until 8 a.m. Sunday.

Flood Watch through Sunday morning Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists continues to monitor the latest timing for rain and thunder. Storm Center 7′s Britley Ritz has the latest TIMING and TRACK live on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Roadways are ponded over, and some are flooded over from Wednesday night’s storms.

Ritz says a few showers are possible during the day with better chances throughout the evening.

Futurecast through Thursday at 8 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

“The severe weather shifted south, but flooding will become an issue,” she said.

Severe Weather Outlook Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The Storm Prediction Center has the Miami Valley under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, Level 1 of 5.

“It will stay unsettled as chance for rain and a few storms, heavy at times. One or two may become strong. Wind is the primary threat,” said Ritz.

Weather hazards for Friday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

There will be more chances of rain into the weekend. We could see as much as four to eight inches of rain through Sunday.

Potential rainfall total through Sunday at 11 p.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

