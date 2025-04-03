Local

Roads closed due to downed trees, power lines from severe storms

By WHIO Staff
Downed power lines on Maineville Road Photo from: Hamilton Township Police (via X) (Hamilton Township Police (via X) /Hamilton Township Police (via X))
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — There is damage across the region after severe storms moved through the region late Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We have news crews throughout the region and show you the damage today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Strong winds and heavy rain moved through the region late Wednesday.

There are reports of downed power lines and trees reported throughout the region:

Montgomery County:

  • Power lines down on Germantown Liberty Road
  • Tree down on S. Diamond Mill and Manning Road in Jackson Township.
  • Tree down at the 6500 block of Diamond Rill in German Township.
  • Moraine dispatch is reporting storm damage but did not tell News Center 7 where it was when asked.

Mercer County

  • The Mercer County 911 call center reports power poles and trees are down in several parts of Mercer County including Montezuma.

Warren County

  • Hamilton Township Police has reported several road closures on social media.
    • Sibcy Road is closed at 8696 for a large tree in the road.
    • Maineville Road is closed at 9748 for power lines hanging in the roadway.
    • Zoar Road is closed at Eagle Boulevard due to a tree in the road.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read