Roads closed due to downed trees, power lines from severe storms

MIAMI VALLEY — There is damage across the region after severe storms moved through the region late Wednesday night.
We have news crews throughout the region
Strong winds and heavy rain moved through the region late Wednesday.
There are reports of downed power lines and trees reported throughout the region:
Montgomery County:
- Power lines down on Germantown Liberty Road
- Tree down on S. Diamond Mill and Manning Road in Jackson Township.
- Tree down at the 6500 block of Diamond Rill in German Township.
- Moraine dispatch is reporting storm damage but did not tell News Center 7 where it was when asked.
Mercer County
- The Mercer County 911 call center reports power poles and trees are down in several parts of Mercer County including Montezuma.
Warren County
- Hamilton Township Police has reported several road closures on social media.
We will update this story.
