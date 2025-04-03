Roads closed due to downed trees, power lines from severe storms

MIAMI VALLEY — There is damage across the region after severe storms moved through the region late Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

We have news crews throughout the region and show you the damage today on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Strong winds and heavy rain moved through the region late Wednesday.

There are reports of downed power lines and trees reported throughout the region:

Montgomery County:

Power lines down on Germantown Liberty Road

Tree down on S. Diamond Mill and Manning Road in Jackson Township.

Tree down at the 6500 block of Diamond Rill in German Township.

Moraine dispatch is reporting storm damage but did not tell News Center 7 where it was when asked.

Mercer County

The Mercer County 911 call center reports power poles and trees are down in several parts of Mercer County including Montezuma.

Warren County

Hamilton Township Police has reported several road closures on social media.

Sibcy Road is closed at 8696 for a large tree in the road.



Maineville Road is closed at 9748 for power lines hanging in the roadway.



Zoar Road is closed at Eagle Boulevard due to a tree in the road.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group