UPDATE: Over 6K power outages across region due to Wednesday’s storms

By WHIO Staff
MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 12:30 a.m.

Thousands of people are without power after severe storms moved through Wednesday night.

As of 12:25 a.m., there are 6,040 power outages reported across the region, according to AES Ohio’s website.

This includes the following counties:

  • Mercer- 4581
  • Auglaize- 915
  • Preble- 304
  • Montgomery- 118
  • Shelby- 59
  • Logan- 5
  • Darke- 4
  • Clinton-2

We will update this story.

