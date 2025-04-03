UPDATE: Over 6K power outages across region due to Wednesday’s storms

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 12:30 a.m.
Thousands of people are without power after severe storms moved through Wednesday night.
As of 12:25 a.m., there are 6,040 power outages reported across the region, according to AES Ohio’s website.
This includes the following counties:
- Mercer- 4581
- Auglaize- 915
- Preble- 304
- Montgomery- 118
- Shelby- 59
- Logan- 5
- Darke- 4
- Clinton-2
We will update this story.
