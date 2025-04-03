UPDATE: Over 6K power outages across region due to Wednesday’s storms

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE @ 12:30 a.m.

Thousands of people are without power after severe storms moved through Wednesday night.

As of 12:25 a.m., there are 6,040 power outages reported across the region, according to AES Ohio’s website.

This includes the following counties:

Mercer- 4581

Auglaize- 915

Preble- 304

Montgomery- 118

Shelby- 59

Logan- 5

Darke- 4

Clinton-2

We will update this story.

