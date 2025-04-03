Teen in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Dayton

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A teen is in critical condition after a shooting in Harrison Township on Wednesday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, shooting was reported in the 5000 block of Embassy Place on reports of a shooting before 5 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a media release.

Life-saving measures were performed, and the juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

News Center 7 spoke to Anna Craft and Monique Littlejohn, who say the victim is their 15-year-old brother.

They both said the shooting happened after a robbery, and the teen was shot multiple times.

“And all we see was pop, pop, pop, pop... We was just sitting there having a good time and they shot him,” the women said.

Deputies said a juvenile male was taken into custody and booked into the juvenile detention center.

