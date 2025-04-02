Siblings say 15-year-old brother shot outside apartment complex during robbery

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Authorities are responding to a reported shooting in Harrison Township Wednesday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

The shooting was reported in the 5000 block of Embassy Place on reports of a shooting before 5 p.m.

Several Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Dayton police officers were spotted on scene.

Caution tape is also blocking off an intersection at the complex and several grassy areas.

News Center 7 spoke to Anna Craft and Monique Littlejohn, who say the victim is their 15-year-old brother.

They both said the shooting happened after a robbery and the teen was shot multiple times.

The victim was reportedly transported to an area hospital, according to the woman.

“And all we see was pop, pop, pop, pop... We was just sitting there having a good time and they shot him,” the women said.

