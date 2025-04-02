29-year-old mother found dead in home was shot, police say

DAYTON — A 29-year-old mother was found dead in a home near a middle school and the Boonshoft Museum and now police need help finding the person who killed her.

Michaela Carpenter’s body was discovered by a relative who said they had not heard from her for a couple of days on Monday afternoon. She was found in a home in the 100 block of East Hudson Avenue.

Police previously said they were investigating Carpenter’s death as a homicide. Now, they’ve said they believe she was shot and killed inside the home.

Carpenter’s 2-year-old daughter was also found inside the home.

