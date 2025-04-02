Increasing tornado threat, severe storms Wednesday night with damaging winds

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley could see severe thunderstorms late Wednesday night.

A Wind Advisory begins at 8 a.m. for Randolph County (IN) and starts at 10 a.m. for the rest of the region.

Wind Alerts Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the entire region starting tonight at 8 p.m. and will last until 8 a.m. Sunday.

Flood Watch Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists are continuing to monitor the latest timing and severe threats from Wednesday night’s storms. Storm Center 7′s Britley Ritz has the latest timing and track LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Miami Valley under an enhanced risk for severe weather. This is a Level 3 out of 5.

Enhanced Severe Weather Riski Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

All severe weather threats are possible from these storms including damaging straight-line winds, tornadoes, and hail.

Futurecast for Thursday through 1 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

While wind is our primary threat, the tornado threat is increasing. The region could see some strong tornadoes, EF2 or higher, with winds over 110 mph.

Futurecast- Wind gusts for Thursday through 3 a.m. Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff

“Timing holds from 9 pm Wednesday evening through roughly 3 am Thursday morning for the strongest storms,” said Ritz. “We will be watching for discrete rotating storms just ahead of the line from 7-9 pm.”

With storms Wednesday and later through the weekend, there will be a threat of flooding with several inches of rainfall possible.

Ritz says we could see upwards of four to eight inches of rain through Sunday.

After the storms move out Thursday morning, there will be an additional risk for severe weather Thursday evening.

The risk level is currently a “marginal” risk, or 1 out of 5, for most of the area with damaging winds as the primary threat.

This story will be updated.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group