Historic Dayton lumber company announces sale

DAYTON — A downtown Dayton lumber company has been sold.

According to F.A. Requarth Co. board of directors, Alan Pippenger, Requarth Co. has been sole to the Schockman Lumber Group, of St. Henry.

“While the sale of the Requarth Co. is one of the most difficult decision members of my family and I have ever made, we have great confidence for its future under the ownership of the Schockman Lumber Group and the Bruns family,” Pippenger said.

Pippenger said they weren’t looking for a buyer for the company when they were approached by Doug Bruns, President of the Shockman Lumber Group. At that point, they realized it would be a good fit that “strengthens the Requarth Co. and ensures that it will remain a family-owned company in downtown Dayton.”

Bruns said he and members of his family are “keenly aware of the rich history of the Requarth Co.”

“Five generations of family spanning 165 years serving homeowners, industry and contractors, is a remarkable feat,” Bruns said.

Bruns added that following an acquisition, Shockman works to “maintain what has made that company successful” while adding new capabilities.

Requarth was founded in 1860 in Dayton and was incorporated in 1890. It’s been located on E. Monument Avenue since 1895.

Notably, the Wright Brothers were regular clients. The company shared that they would buy spruce for ribs and uprights for their early flyers, as well as material for their Huffman Prairie hanger.

Requarth also served as a general contractor until 1918. They worked on several projects, including St. Mary’s Church on Xenia Avenue, the United Brethren Building which is currently known as the Centre City Building on Main Street, and the original Miami Valley and St. Elizabeth Hospitals.

“This is bittersweet, but it is time for us to let go and position the company for its next century of success,” Pippenger said.

