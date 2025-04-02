Police-involved shooting closes Ohio interstate for hours Wednesday morning

CLERMONT COUNTY — An interstate is back open after a state trooper fired gunshots in Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to Interstate 275 in Clermont County. All lanes were closed after a police shooting, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) told WCPO that there was a crash on I-275 past State Route 32.

A witness told a WCPO news crew that they saw a wrong-way driver going north on I-275 southbound.

WLWT TV reports that a trooper shot a driver on the highway.

The highway reopened around 6 a.m., WCPO said.

We will update this story.

