Police-involved shooting closes Ohio interstate for hours Wednesday morning

CLERMONT COUNTY — An interstate is back open after a state trooper fired gunshots in Ohio.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to Interstate 275 in Clermont County. All lanes were closed after a police shooting, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) told WCPO that there was a crash on I-275 past State Route 32.
A witness told a WCPO news crew that they saw a wrong-way driver going north on I-275 southbound.
WLWT TV reports that a trooper shot a driver on the highway.
The highway reopened around 6 a.m., WCPO said.
We will update this story.
