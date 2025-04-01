Coroner IDs 29-year-old mother found dead in house

DAYTON — A woman found dead in a home Monday, launching a homicide investigation, has been identified.

As previously reported, around 1:20 p.m., Dayton police were called to the 100 block of East Hudson Avenue for reports of a dead body.

A woman, identified as Michaela Carpenter by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, was found dead in the home by a relative who said they had not heard from her for a couple of days, according to Maj. Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department.

Carpenter’s young child was also found in the home and taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Johns said they are investigating Carpenter’s death as a homicide.

