Homicide investigation launched after woman found dead in house, child found safe nearby

DAYTON — A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman was found dead in a Dayton home.

Around 1:20 p.m., Dayton police were called to the 100 block of East Hudson Avenue for reports of a dead body, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

A woman was found dead in the home by a relative who said they had not heard from her for a couple of days, according to Maj. Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department.

The woman’s young child was also found in the home and taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Johns said they are investigating the woman’s death as a homicide.

