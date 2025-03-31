Local

Body of woman who disappeared after crash discovered in deep well near her car

By WHIO Staff and WSBTV.com News Staff
MONROE COUNTY, GA — The body of a woman who disappeared after getting in a crash in Monroe County on Saturday has been found, according to our sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta.

Shirley Obert, 67, was involved in a crash near Abercrombie and Oxford Road in Monroe County, GA.

Crews searched for hours and located her body at the bottom of a deep well that was surrounded by very thick brush near where her car was found, WSB-TV said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it appears Obert was trying to go for help after the crash when she fell into the well.

