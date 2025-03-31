Dayton building crumbles during severe weather

The facade of a building near downtown Dayton crumbled during severe weather Sunday evening. This is the third building to collapse in Dayton in the past two weeks.

Storm Center 7 Weather has teams looking for damage across the region after tonight’s severe storms. We will have the lates on what we find LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

As previously reported on News Center 7 at 11, the people inside of the building were evacuated and there were no reported injuries.

District Fire Chief Tyler McCoy said the building serves three purposes; two different businesses and apartments on the second and third floors.

Fire crews shoveled the brick that fell from the building into a pile in front of the building.

City records show the building was constructed in 1910.

Valley Street will be closed until the city inspector is finished evaluating the structure.

The city has not yet determined if the collapse was caused by weather or age.

