21-year-old charged after short chase leads officers to find drugs in vehicle

LAKE COUNTY — Officers arrested a 21-year-old man and seized drugs and a handgun after a short chase in Lake County.

According to the Lake County Narcotics Agency, agents had troopers stop a vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel. The suspect did not stop, accelerated, and attempted to flee, according to Lake County agents.

Troopers blocked the suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot, so the suspect left the vehicle and fled on foot while carrying a handgun, according to agents.

The suspect ran into a wooded area near Maplegrove Road, pursued by troopers, officers and agents. The suspect tossed the gun before he was taken into custody, according to Lake County agents.

Agents say they recovered a small amount of crack cocaine and 40 pressed pills, which they believe to be methamphetamine, from the suspect’s vehicle.

The man is being held in the Lake County Jail and held on charges of fleeing and eluding, drug trafficking, drug possession, improper transportation of a firearm and tampering with evidence, according to agents.

The Lake County Narcotics Agency would like to remind the community that there is an increasing number of pills manufactured to look like Xanax or oxycodone, but are actually methamphetamine or fentanyl. Agents say the only safe medications are from a doctor or pharmacist.

