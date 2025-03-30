Man runs away from Dayton traffic stop, jumps into Great Miami River

DAYTON — Several police and fire crews are responding to the Great Miami River after a man ran away from a traffic stop and jumped into the water, according to a Montgomery County Dispatch Supervisor.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Dayton police officer stopped a car in the area of E Great Miami Boulevard and Riverside Drive in Dayton before 1:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The reason for the initial traffic stop is unclear.

A water rescue response was called out shortly after.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group