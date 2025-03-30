Beavercreek Township Administrator facing OVI charge

GREENE COUNTY — A local township administrator is facing charges after a traffic stop on March 21.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Beavercreek Township Administrator Ryan Rushing, 31, has been charged with Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated (OVI), speed and marked lane violations, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper stopped Rushing around 11 p.m. on March 21, according to court records. News Center 7 is working to learn additional details about the traffic stop.

TRENDING STORIES:

Beavercreek Township Board of Trustees chair Tom Kretz told News Center 7 that Township leaders are aware of the charges.

Kretz said Rushing told him about the traffic stop and charges before the regularly scheduled Trustee Meeting on Monday, March 24.

“Following Township policy, Mr. Rushing notified the full Board of Trustees of the incident at the regularly scheduled Trustee Meeting on Monday, March 24, 2025, during a duly called Executive Session under Ohio Revised Code Section 121.2.22(G)(1),” Kretz said in a statement.

Kretz believes Rushing also reported the incident to the Beavercreek Township Human Resource Manager on Monday.

“Based on Mr. Rushing’s account of the incident to the Board of Trustees, and after consulting with Township General Counsel, the Board of Trustees believes the following to be true: a) The incident did not occur on Township property or while operating a Township-owned vehicle b) The incident did not occur during Township business hours c) The incident did not occur while, on the way to, or on the way from, Mr. Rushing performing any Township-related duty or role d) No damage to property or injuries were reported at the incident e) Mr. Rushing is working through the legal process with his legal counsel at his own expense and using personal leave or vacation time to address and resolve the matter, and f) Mr. Rushing’s ability to perform his official duties since the incident occurred has not been impacted because of the incident in any way Therefore, as of this time, the Board of Trustees views this matter to be Mr. Rushing’s matter, not a Beavercreek Township matter, unless and until his personal matter should in any way limit or negatively impact his ability to perform his duties as Beavercreek Township Administrator. Mr. Rushing has been an outstanding employee of Beavercreek Township and has an impeccable and unblemished record of performing his role, responsibilities, and duties as Beavercreek Township Administrator.” — Beavercreek Township Board of Trustees chair Tom Kretz said in a statement

Court records indicate that Rushing is scheduled to appear in court on April 14.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group