Bill to create criminal offense for harassing first responders introduced

OHIO — Two local lawmakers introduced a bill that would make harassing first responders a criminal offense in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

State Representatives Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) and Thomas Hall (R-Madison Township) introduced House Bill 20.

TRENDING STORIES:

Both representatives said the bill was created to make sure first responders can safely and efficiently complete their work during emergencies

The legislation would set a 14-foot perimeter around first responders on the scene of an emergency, according to the bill analysis.

Those who approach or remain in the perimeter after a warning could be charged with a first-degree misdemeanor offense.

The bill defines harassment as any behavior directed at a first responder that could cause “substantial emotional distress” or interfere with their “ability to lawfully perform a legal duty.”

“As a former Sheriff, I understand the high stress situations our first responders can come across, and to alleviate any of those stressors allows for first responders to better address any given situation,” Plummer said. “This bill simply allows first responders to focus on their duties and protect our community.”

The bill also looks to add probation officers to the definition of emergency service responder in Ohio, according to the analysis.

“This is common sense legislation to allow our first responders the space to do their jobs,” Hall said. “Our first responders’ – police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and others – ability to safely and efficiently carry out their duties is essential to the functioning of our society.”

The bill remains in the House Public Safety Committee for hearings and could be subject to changes.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group