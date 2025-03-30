Injuries reported after vehicle crashes into ditch in Dayton

DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.
Around 12:51 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of South Gettysburg Ave and Broadcast Plaza on reports of a crash.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that it was a single vehicle that had crashed into a ditch.
At least one injury was reported, and medics are on scene, according to the sergeant.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story.
