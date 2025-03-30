Injuries reported after vehicle crashes into ditch in Dayton

DAYTON — Injuries were reported after a crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 12:51 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of South Gettysburg Ave and Broadcast Plaza on reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that it was a single vehicle that had crashed into a ditch.

At least one injury was reported, and medics are on scene, according to the sergeant.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group