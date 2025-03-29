Risk for severe weather with damaging winds, hail Sunday

MIAMI VALLEY — Heavy thunderstorms and the chance for severe weather will move into the region on Sunday.
Moring showers are possible Sunday before heavy thunderstorms move in around sunset.
The storms will move in late Sunday night into early Monday and the main threats are damaging winds and hail, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.
While the greatest tornado risk is to our west, we can not rule out a brief tornado in the region.
The Storm Prediction Center maintains an Enhanced Risk (Level 3) for severe storms in the Miami Valley.
