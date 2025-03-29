Risk for severe weather with damaging winds, hail Sunday

MIAMI VALLEY — Heavy thunderstorms and the chance for severe weather will move into the region on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn will have the latest TRACK and TIMING LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00 & 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Moring showers are possible Sunday before heavy thunderstorms move in around sunset.

Stay alert: Download the free WHIO Weather App

Futurecast (WHIO)

The storms will move in late Sunday night into early Monday and the main threats are damaging winds and hail, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

While the greatest tornado risk is to our west, we can not rule out a brief tornado in the region.

The Storm Prediction Center maintains an Enhanced Risk (Level 3) for severe storms in the Miami Valley.

Severe Weather Outlook (WHIO)

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story and track the latest conditions.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast (WHIO)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group