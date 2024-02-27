Stay alert: Download the free WHIO Weather App

The Storm Center 7 team at WHIO-TV and 1290 and 95.7 WHIO Radio have been keeping the Miami Valley safe and informed during severe weather events for decades.

Now, we’ve made changes to make sure we can help keep you ahead of the storm. The latest in our line comprehensive digital products is a completely redesigned weather app for your iPhone or Android device.

Plan your day

Get the latest interactive radar that precisely zooms down to your neighborhood that will provide you with a likely path and outlook of storms. The radar has a 250-meter resolution, the highest available. You can also get local radar wherever you happen to be, even if you’re traveling or on vacation.

Be notified

The new WHIO Weather App will keep you alerted with more than 25 alert types including everything from tornado warnings to winter storm warnings as well as critical information from our meteorologists. Be sure to enable notifications so you can get the latest information quickly.

Customize your experience

We go beyond just the standard watches and warnings to bring you things like lightning alerts, pollen warnings, earthquake alerts, storm tracks and more. You can choose what’s important to you.

Download the new WHIO Weather App today. It's FREE and available in the iTunes App Store and in Google Play Store.

Already have our WHIO Weather App? Simply go to your app or Play Store to update today.