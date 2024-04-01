Level 4 out of 5 severe weather threat issued for Miami Valley with damaging tornadoes possible

DAYTON — A severe weather outbreak is possible Monday through Tuesday night for the Miami Valley.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney has been tracking this system and will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5, 5:30, and 6:00.

>> Strong to severe storms possible today; Flood Watch for entire region through tomorrow

Tonight, more heavy rain is likely.

The Storm Prediction Center is giving nearly all of the Miami Valley a level 4 out of 5, Moderate, risk for severe weather Tuesday. This means a severe weather outbreak of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes is possible.

A few strong and/or long-track tornadoes are possible.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

Severe Weather Outlook

