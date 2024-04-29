‘Traffic is ridiculous both ways;’ Drivers react to upcoming I-75 contraflow lane in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Get ready for some changes during your morning commute soon.

A contraflow will be introduced on Interstate 75 that will span nearly four miles next month, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with drivers who unsure if the new lane will help.

“I think it probably cost more in traffic because some people aren’t familiar with those will probably stop abruptly,” said Erica Williams.

She told Patterson that she avoids driving along I-75 at all costs because of the bumper-to-bumper traffic.

“The traffic is ridiculous both ways, coming in going out the cones attempting to merge,” said Williams. “It’s very hectic.”

Starting May 6, expect three lanes of traffic in each direction on I-75 between Needmore Road and State Route Four. Southbound traffic in the left lane will cross over into a contraflow lane on the northbound side just north of Needmore Rad. Vehicles in the contraflow lane will not access to Needmore Road, Wagner Ford Road, Stanley Avenue, State Route Four, and State Route 48/Main Street.

It was suppose to start today, but ODOT decided to delay it a week “due to some weather delays,” according to a spokesperson.

“I get off before I go on that area,” Williams told Patterson.

ODOT told News Center 7 that the contraflow lanes on both North and Southbound I-75 are put in place as they try to complete construction on the interior median and reconstruction of the southbound lanes.

“Patience is a virtue,” said Brock Greenwood. “You know, you everyone wants to get that stuff really done really quick. But at the end of the day, if you rush it, you don’t go to right, it’s going to be a problem down the road.”

He told Patterson on Sunday that he travels on Southbound I-75 everyday after work, and with the way he consistently sits in traffic, he plans to take advantage of the new contraflow lane.

“I feel like an extra lane, which is definitely kind of make things a little bit safer while you’re getting in that the proper construction in there.”

This is the second contraflow on I-75 in Montgomery County.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the first is open earlier this month on SB I-75 between U.S. 35 and State Route 725.

It starts just south of Dryden Road and ends at Dixie Drive. Vehicles in that contraflow will not have access to Dixie Drive.

We will continue to provide updates.

