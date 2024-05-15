Firefighters respond to 2 separate house fires in Preble County

Firefighters responded to two separate house fires in Preble County Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Gasper Township firefighters responded to the first fire at the 200 block of Norseman Avenue late Tuesday night, according to a social media post.

Camden Somers-Township and Eaton Fire departments also responded to the scene Tuesday night.

“Crews were able to gain control of the situation and worked together to quickly extinguish the flames,” Gasper Township Fire & EMS said. “There were no reports of any injuries.”

Firefighters were dispatched to a second fire on the 200 block of Norseman Avenue at around 3:15 a.m. early Wednesday morning, Preble County dispatchers told News Center 7.

The house was full of flames.

We are working to learn if both these fires are related to each other.

