Home damaged by fire in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A house was damaged after a fire in Preble County Tuesday night.

Gasper Township firefighters were dispatched to the 200 block of Norseman Avenue just before 10 p.m.

The department posted on social media that they worked with the Camden Somers Township and Eaton Fire departments.

“Crews were able to gain control of the situation and worked together to quickly extinguish the flames,” they said. “There were no reports of any injuries.”

News Center 7 reported Wednesday morning that firefighters were dispatched to the same area on reports of another house fire.

We are working to learn more about both fires and will provide updates.

Norseman Avenue Fire Tuesday Night Photos contributed by Gasper Twp. Fire (via Facebook) (Gasper Twp. Fire (via Facebook)/Gasper Twp. Fire (via Facebook))

