The Greene ownership issues statement after bank forecloses on shopping center

BEAVERCREEK — The ownership of The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek has issued a statement after a bank filed paperwork to foreclose on the mall.

A spokesperson for The Greene Town Center said:

“The Greene Town Center has been actively engaged with its lender, negotiating in good faith and over a period of time, to find a reasonable and mutually agreeable outcome. While we are disappointed with the recent actions of the lender, it is our intention to continue to work with them to find a resolution. The Greene Town Center, which boasts the Dayton region’s largest variety of upscale retail, restaurants, entertainment, office space, and luxury residential units, remains open for business as usual and is excited to announce new and first to market tenants to the Dayton market.”

News Center 7 broke on News Center 7 at 6:00, that Wells Fargo claims The Greene defaulted on a loan after paying less than a fifth of the total by the deadline.

The original loans taken out in 2013 were for more than $137 million, according to the court documents.

As of May 1, Wells Fargo says The Greene owes nearly $113 million.

The City of Beavercreek says it is aware of the “recent developments.”

