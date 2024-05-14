City responds to bank foreclosing on The Greene after millions in unpaid debt

BEAVERCREEK — The City of Beavercreek has responded after a bank filed foreclosure for a popular mall within the city.

A spokesperson for the city of Beavercreek said:

“We have been made aware of the recent developments regarding The Greene Town Center, and recognize its significance as a hub for commerce and activities within our community. Our priority is to ensure continued economic vitality and stability for our city. We remain optimistic about The Greene’s future.”

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Wells Fargo claims The Greene defaulted on a loan after paying less than a fifth of the total by the deadline.

The original loans taken out in 2013 were for more than $137 million, according to the court documents.

Wells Fargo claims The Greene defaulted because it failed to pay the total by the loan’s maturity date, which was December 1, 2023.

As of May 1, Wells Fargo says The Greene owes nearly $113 million.

Community members want to know what’s next for the place where they shop, eat, and spend their cash after learning the mall owes so much of it.

News Center 7 has reached out to The Greene’s parent company for a response.

The Greene’s parent company has acknowledged the request but has not responded.





