Bank forecloses on The Greene for nearly $113 million in unpaid debt

BEAVERCREEK, Greene County — A bank has filed foreclosure for a popular mall in Greene County and claims it owes millions of dollars in loans.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Wells Fargo claims The Greene defaulted on a loan after paying less than a fifth of the total by the deadline.

News Center 7′s John Bedell went to The Greene on Monday and spoke with Beavercreek residents who say they enjoy the space.

“It’s such a nice, like you’re away in different city shopping and easy to get around,” Leah Derksen said.

They were surprised to learn that The Greene is getting foreclosed on.

“Well, first of all, I’m shocked,” Leah said.

The original loans taken out in 2013 were for more than $137 million, according to the court documents.

Wells Fargo claims The Greene defaulted because it failed to pay the total by the loan’s maturity date, which was December 1, 2023.

As of May 1, Wells Fargo says The Greene owes nearly $113 million.

“That...That’s just an amazing number, you know?” Jim Derksen said.

Community members want to know what’s next for the place where they shop, eat, and spend their cash after learning the mall owes so much of it.

“We don’t want to see any, any, place like this go out of business or go downhill because the bills aren’t paid,” Beavercreek resident Jim Derksen said.

News Center 7′s John Bedell has reached out to The Greene’s management, its parent company, and The City of Beavercreek for comment.

The City of Beavercreek declined to provide a comment and The Greene’s parent company has acknowledged the request but has yet to respond.

We will continue to follow this story.

