Man accused of firing shots at Ohio Amazon facility identified as security guard

MADISON COUNTY — Authorities identified the man who they believe fired shots at an Amazon fulfillment center in West Jefferson on Sunday, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

Police say Ali Hamsa Yusuf fired a semiautomatic handgun inside the facility. Yusuf was a security guard for Amazon, WBNS-10 reported.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched just after 4:40 p.m. to the Amazon CMH5 Fulfilment Center at 6400 State Route 29 in West Jefferson on reports of shots fired inside.

The sheriff’s office wrote on social media that no one was hurt.

At around 6 p.m. Sunday, Columbus police officers responded to a scene on Georgesville and Clime Roads, where they encountered Yusuf, WBNS-10 reported.

Shots were fired just before 6:10 p.m. in Columbus. Several officers fired at Yusuf and killed him, Brian Steel, the president of the Fraternal Order of the Police Capital City Lodge #9, told both WBNS and NBC 4.

During the exchange, an officer was struck. The officer’s vest was hit by a bullet, according to Steel.

Medics transported the officer to a Columbus hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Ohio BCI has been requested to investigate the shooting.

