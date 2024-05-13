Suspect found dead, wanted for killing Ohio police officer

EUCLID — A gunman suspected of killing an Ohio police officer is dead.

>>RELATED: Manhunt over for suspect who killed Ohio police officer during ‘ambush’

Authorities say officers found Deshawn Vaughn, 24, dead inside a home in Shaker Heights on Sunday, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

He is accused of ambushing Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin Saturday night.

“The suspect was highly armed,” said Peter J. Elliott, U.S. Marshalls, said Sunday at a news conference. “We know he had a very violent history. So, we can release that the subject is deceased.”

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ohio police officer killed in ‘ambush’ shooting identified; suspect still at large

News Center 7 previously reported that officers were called to the 300 block of East 211th Street for a disturbance just before 10 p.m. on Saturday night when a suspect ambushed an officer and shot him.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office identified Derbin as the officer.

Medics transported him to University Hospital where he died from injuries.

Derbin was in his first year with the Euclid Police Department.

“There is no respect for law enforcement anymore,” said Elliott. “But I’m going to tell you something, we are going continue to stand united. There is no respect for law enforcement. It needs to change.”

>>Suspect in Amazon facility shooting dead after encounter with Columbus police; 1 officer injured

Police found Vaughn inside a Shaker Heights home Sunday afternoon and a SWAT team was called, WOIO said.

Neighbors were under a shelter-in-order in the area of Lee Road and Chagin Boulevard.

It is unclear if police shot Vaughn or if he took his own life.

Ohio BCI is investigating this incident.

We will continue to follow this story.

Officer Jacob Derbin Photo contributed by Newsource (WOIO) (Newsource (WOIO)/Newsource (WOIO))

©2024 Cox Media Group