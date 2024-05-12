Ohio police officer shot and killed, suspect still at large

EUCLID, Ohio — A police officer was shot and killed during an altercation in Northeast Ohio, and the suspect is still at large.

A Euclid Police Officer was shot and killed in an altercation in the City of Euclid in Cuyahoga County.

Police were called to the 300 block of East 211th Street for a disturbance just before 10 p.m. Saturday when a suspect ambushed an officer and shot him, Cleveland 19 reported.

An Ohio Blue Alert was issued statewide by the Euclid Police Department. According to the Ohio Attorney General’s website, a Blue alert is a “notification system that is intended to enlist public assistance in the event of a law enforcement officer’s being critically injured or killed or missing and the suspect(s) are still at large.”

The suspect was identified as Deshawn Anthony Vaughn. He is a 24-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes.

He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds according to the poster issued with the Blue alert.

The officer was taken to University Hospital where he died from his injuries, Cleveland News 5 reported. The officer’s identity has not been released.

Vaughn was last seen fleeing the scene after shooting the officer. The vehicle involved is a white 2017 Volkswagen Passat with OH plate number R947155.

Euclid PD told Fox 8 in a statement that Vaughn is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently assisting Euclid Police in locating Vaughn, WKYC reported. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also assisting the investigation, Fox 8 reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Euclid Police Department or the US Marshalls. You can also call 1-877-262-3764 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.

Ohio Blue Alert Suspect Vehicle Photo is a stock photo of the make and model of the suspect vehicle, not the actual vehicle.





