Woman dead after being hit by a car in southern Ohio

CLERMONT COUNTY — A woman is dead after being hit by a car in southern Ohio early Sunday morning.

Around 1:53 a.m., The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a person being hit by a car on State Route 28 in Goshen Township, Clermont County.

The Preliminary investigation shows a car driven by 18-year-old Austin Dick of Pleasant Plain, was traveling eastbound on SR 28 when the car struck 41-year-old Jacqueline Rogers of Loveland.

>> Area man, 3 others formally charged for alleged deer poaching following ODNR investigation

Rogers sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Bethesda North Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Dick was wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group