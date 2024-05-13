Son accused of killing father during argument over ride facing murder charges

KETTERING — A Kettering man is accused of killing his father because he wouldn’t give him a ride in his car.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was the only reporter in court Monday morning and will have the latest details LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

>> Previous Coverage: Father dead, son arrested after shooting in Kettering

Kettering police arrested 37-year-old Justin August after a 911 call brought them to the 2700 block of Haig Avenue.

August is now being held in jail on four felony charges, including murder.

We will continue updating this story.

Father dead, son arrested after shooting in Kettering A father is dead and his son is in custody after a shooting in Kettering Friday.













©2024 Cox Media Group