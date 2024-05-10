Father dead, son arrested after shooting in Kettering

KETTERING — A father is dead and his son is in custody after a shooting in Kettering Friday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5, around 3:30 p.m. Kettering police and medics were called to a home in the 2700 block of Haig Avenue for reports of a shooting, according to a spokesperson for Kettering Police Department.

A caller told police that a son had shot his father inside the home, according to a media release.

The son, identified as Justin Scott August, was taken into custody as soon as police arrived on the scene and taken to Kettering Jail.

The father was pronounced dead on the scene.

August is facing an initial charge of reckless homicide.

We will continue to follow this story.













