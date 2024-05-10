UPDATE: At least 1 dead in Preble County crash

PREBLE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 3:30 p.m.:

At least one person is dead after a crash in Preble County Friday afternoon.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson confirmed to News Center 7 that the crash near the intersection of State Routes 177 and 725 was fatal.

Investigators are still on the scene.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

INITIAL REPORT:

Serious injuries have been reported in a crash in Preble County.

The crash was reported around 2 p.m. near the intersection of State Routes 177 and 725, which is about six miles west of Camden.

Initial emergency scanner traffic indicates that at least two vehicles were involved.

Medics are on the scene and at least one medical helicopter has been requested, a Preble County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed to News Center 7.

We’re working to learn more about the crash and will provide updates.

