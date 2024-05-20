Huber Heights city manager charged with OVI; Emergency council meeting called Monday

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Height’s city manager Richard Dzik was arrested on OVI charges Sunday and a special city council meeting has been called for Monday afternoon.

Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore confirmed to News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott that the reason for Monday’s emergency meeting is connected to Dzik’s arrest.

>> Smoke visible for miles after fire in Dayton

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott will be in attendance for the meeting and is continuing to learn new details LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Gore told News Center 7 that the city council will have an executive session and hopes to announce a plan going forward.

Dzik was arrested in Mount Vernon, which is about an hour northeast of Columbus, according to court records obtained by News Center 7.

Court records indicate charges were filed against him on counts of driving while intoxicated and a separate traffic violation.

He is due to appear in Mount Vernon Municipal Court on Tuesday, according to court records.

>> 2 taken to hospital by medical helicopter after motorcycle crash

Dzik spent years in Knox County before coming to Huber Heights, according to the city’s website.

He was an undergraduate student at Kenyon College, worked as the director of Knox County 9-1-1, and Safety Service Director for the City of Mount Vernon.

He became city manager in Huber Heights on September 11, 2023.

News Center 7 has filed requests and continues to seek information with the Mount Vernon Police Department.

©2024 Cox Media Group