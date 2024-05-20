2 taken to hospital by medical helicopter after motorcycle crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY — Two Darke County residents are hurt after a motorcycle crash in Indiana Saturday night, Randolph County Sheriff Art Moystner said.

Around 10 p.m., Randolph County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched to the intersection of E Union City Pike and North 600 East on reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, deputies found two people suffering from “several fractures.” Moystner said one person was unconscious.

They were identified as a 38-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman from Union City, Ohio. The man was driving the motorcycle and the woman was the passenger.

Moystner said the motorcyclist lost control and went off the road, causing the crash.

Both people were flown to Miami Valley Hospital by medical helicopters. It is unclear how severe their injuries are.

Additional information on this incident was not immediately available.

