Candlelight vigil for Ohio freshman hit by vehicle, in critical condition

WEST CHESTER TWP, Ohio — A candlelight vigil was held on Sunday in honor of a Lakota East freshman who was seriously injured when hit by a vehicle near the school’s freshman campus.

Christina Alcorn told our news partners at WCPO 9 that her 15-year-old son, Aspen Runnels remains in critical condition after the crash.

Runnels was in a crosswalk Wednesday, May 15, on Bethany Road, between the school district’s freshman campus and high school, just after 2 p.m. when a person driving a pickup truck hit him, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The Sheriff’s office does not believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

Runnels’ family is currently awaiting test results, Alcorn said. Community members gathered at The Square at Union Center in West Chester to honor Runnels.

“He never stops dancing,” said Carrie Hill, who is on the Lakota East Color Guard with Runnels.

Another teammate, Anna Reid, said Runnel’s was “really energetic.”

His teammates and his coach praised his dedication, creativity, and kindness.

“He’s such a light to the guard and even without him here physically right now, that light keeps shining,” Hill said.

Alcorn has been writing daily Facebook updates about her son’s condition.

“This community is strong, and the way you have all come together for Aspen is inspiring to all of the family,” Alcorn wrote in a post. “We all know Aspen is a fighter, and he is resilient. We believe with all of our hearts he can come through this.”

Several of her posts have ended with #Rallyforaspen.

Alcorn said her message to drivers is to slow down, saying what happened to her son was “completely avoidable.”

Trisha Parnell is hoping people take the message seriously. She helped organize the event after contacting the family after the incident.

“We knew exactly what this mom is feeling right now,” Parnell said.

Parnell’s daughter was hit in a crosswalk near Lakota West High School in 2018.

“We were in the hospital for a few weeks, obviously, and then a year fully of recovery,” Parnell said.

A GoFundMe has been organized for the family to help cover expenses. You can click here to donate.









