‘Badly decomposed;’ Body found outside vacant funeral home in northeastern Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A badly decomposed body was found outside of a vacant funeral home in northeastern Ohio.

East Cleveland Police Department officials said the body was found in the 15300 block of Euclid Ave on Sunday, News 5 reported.

The building at the address where the body was found was purchased by a company called Shaw’s Funeral Home Inc. in 2021, WKYC 3 News reported.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene after the body was discovered.

Fox 8 reported that Acting Police Chief Ken Lundy said in an email, “Currently there is very little information I can provide.”

It is unclear how long officials believe the body may have been there.

A preliminary cause of death and the identity of the body have not yet been released, News 5 reported.

