Animal shelter asking for help after puppies dumped in front of abandoned Ohio house

CLERMONT COUNTY — An animal shelter is asking for the public’s help with information after a litter of puppies was dumped in front of an Ohio abandoned house over the weekend.

The Clermont County Animal Shelter said a person or group of people dumped the puppies in front of an abandoned home on Crane Schoolhouse Road on Saturday night, according to a social media post.

Photos show six puppies were dumped in front of the home and covered with dirt.

They were also nearly hit while running in the road, the shelter said.

Please feel free to call the shelter at 513-732-8854.

They can remain anonymous.

