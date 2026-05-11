Officials release cause of fire that killed 75-year-old man

DAYTON — Officials have released what caused a fire that killed a 75-year-old man in January.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Dennis Ludwig, 75, died in a house fire in the 100 block of South Delmar Avenue on Jan. 29.

The fire was caused by an electrical extension cord and ruled accidental by investigators with the Dayton Fire Department, officials told News Center 7 on Monday.

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When crews got to the scene, there was an active fire inside the home.

While searching the home, firefighters found Ludwig and a dog dead inside.

Fire officials said that excess storage conditions in the home caused a challenge for firefighters.

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