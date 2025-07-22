‘Constantly evolving;’ Local school districts getting ready for AI use in the classroom

HUBER HEIGHTS — School districts in the Miami Valley are putting rules in place for Artificial Intelligence (AI) use in the classroom.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins will break down these changes LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ohio is among 28 states that have guidelines in place for AI in the classroom.

Soon, every school district in Ohio will have to create a policy outlining how students and teachers can use AI for learning purposes.

Kate Stefanek teaches second graders in Huber Heights. She has recently noticed that the younger generations are very tech-savvy.

“When you think of education, it has to change. It’s constantly evolving as the world evolves. We have to also make sure our students are prepared,” Stefanek said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group